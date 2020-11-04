1/1
Edward J. Hudon
Edward J. "Bud" Hudon 100, Oct. 27, 2020. Navy Veteran. Beloved husband the late Mary Margaret "Brenda" (nee Grady). Loving father of John (Susan) Hudon, Jeanne (Paul) Puchalski, Joseph and the late James Hudon. Proud Papa of Sarah (Adam) Miller, Jeremy Hudon, Karen (Michael) Podlasek, and Brian (Shannon) Puchalski. Great grandpa of 3. Brother of the late Esther (the late Raymond) Heniff and Francis (the late Colette) Hudon. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired from Electro-Motive Div. of GM. Memorial Visitation Friday 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago. Attendees must register for Mass using the link https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0D45A9A728A1F85-edward.(Face Masks and Social Distancing Required). A private interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Barnabas Imagine Campaign. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
