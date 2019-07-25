Home

Jaeger Funeral Home
3526 N. Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
773-545-1320
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
5000 E. Addison St.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
5000 E. Addison St.
View Map
Edward J. Johns Obituary
Edward J. Johns, proud member of the U.S.M.C. Husband of Patricia nee Brady. Loving father of Sharon (Ron) Janega, Thomas (Mary), and Denise (Robert) Sebanc. Proud grandfather of Katie, TJ, Kevin, Patrick, Alison, Dylan and Harper. Memorial visitation Saturday 9:30 am until the time of mass at 10:30 am at St. Bartholomew Church 5000 W. Addison St. Interment of cremains private. Please omit flowers. Arrangements made by the Jaeger Funeral Home (773) 545-1320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019
