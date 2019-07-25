|
|
Edward J. Johns, proud member of the U.S.M.C. Husband of Patricia nee Brady. Loving father of Sharon (Ron) Janega, Thomas (Mary), and Denise (Robert) Sebanc. Proud grandfather of Katie, TJ, Kevin, Patrick, Alison, Dylan and Harper. Memorial visitation Saturday 9:30 am until the time of mass at 10:30 am at St. Bartholomew Church 5000 W. Addison St. Interment of cremains private. Please omit flowers. Arrangements made by the Jaeger Funeral Home (773) 545-1320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019