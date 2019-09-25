Home

Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
Rev. Edward J. Kucera O.S.B


1927 - 2019
Father Edward Kucera, died at St. Patrick's Residence, Naperville, IL, on Saturday, September 21. Born in Chicago on April 28, 1927, Father Edward was preceded in death by his two older brothers, Father Mathias, and Abbot and Archbishop Daniel. He is survived by his brother, Henry. Father Edward was a devoted chaplain in the United States Air Force for 20 years. He was ordained to the priesthood at St. Raymond Nonnatus Cathedral, Joliet, on May 30, 1953. Reception of the body, Vigils, and viewing at St. Procopius Abbey, 5601 College Rd, Lisle, IL 60532 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, on Thursday, September 26th. Funeral Mass will be held in the Abbey Church at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 27th. Interment will follow at St. Procopius Abbey Cemetery. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information and a complete obituary please visit www.powellfuneraldirectors.com or 630-703-9131
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019
