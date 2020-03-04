Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Cypress Funeral Home
1698 North Bloomingdale Road
Glendale Heights, IL 60139
(630) 653-7666
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cypress Funeral Home
1698 North Bloomingdale Road
Glendale Heights, IL 60139
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Cypress Funeral Home
1698 North Bloomingdale Road
Glendale Heights, IL 60139
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Church
1555 Glen Ellyn Rd.
Glendale Heights, IL
View Map

Edward J. Lange

Edward J. Lange Obituary
Edward J. Lange, 90, of Glen Ellyn, IL, March 2, 2020. Husband of the late Olga. Loving father of Donna (Dave) Manners, and Alan Lange. Grandfather of Kyle, Ryan, and Jeff. Great Grandfather of Oliver. Brother of Delores (Bob) Matuzek, and Marie (and the late Don) Kozlowski. Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020, 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Cypress Funeral Home, 1698 North Bloomingdale Road, Glendale Heights, IL, 60139. Prayer Service 9:30 am Saturday, March 7, 2020 from funeral home to St. Matthew's Church, 1555 Glen Ellyn Rd., Glendale Heights, IL, 60139. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. Info: 630-653-7666
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020
