Edward John Lesiak, Sr., 95, of Niles; former longtime Chicago Tribune driver, WWII Veteran U.S. Army Air Corps & avid YMCA -swimmer; passed away May 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Bette" Lesiak; cherished father of Kathryn (the late James) Plank; and Edward, Jr., Denise (Jean Leigh) and David (Aleca) Lesiak. Grandfather of Graham (Brier) Nelson, Christopher and George Lesiak, and the late Robert (Lisa) Plank. Great-grandfather of Ellis and Garrett Nelson and Jimmy and Michael Plank. Preceded in death by parents and siblings. Private interment of cremated remains, Maryhill Cemetery. Friends and family will celebrate his life publicly when it is safe to gather in a group. Donations may be made in his name to The Leaning Tower YMCA in Niles. https://www.ymcachicago.org/leaningtower/pages/donate-form. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5085 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 17 to May 21, 2020.