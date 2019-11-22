|
|
Edward J. Malysiak, Sr., WWII Air Force Veteran, age 94, of McCook. Beloved husband of the late Matilda "Tillie" Malysiak (nee Zdunich). Devoted father of Edward J. Jr. (Clare) and Steve (Rose) Malysiak. Cherished grandfather of Kari (Tim) Beyer, Kelly (Chris) Henry, John (Leslie) and MaryEllen (Josh) Sherwood. Proud great-grandfather of Lily, Sam and Owen Beyer; Cecilia and Charley Henry; and Frank and Evelyn Malysiak. Fond uncle and friend of many. Visitation 3:00pm to 9:00pm Sunday, November 24th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Chapel prayers 9:15am Monday, November 25th from the funeral home to 10:00am Mass at St. Cletus Church, LaGrange. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Nutrition Network (a Meals on Wheels partner) sent to 9022 31st St., Brookfield, IL 60513 or at cnnssa.org. For further information: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019