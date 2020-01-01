|
Edward J. McNally, 93, U.S. Army Air Corps World War II Veteran; devoted husband of the late Anne (nee Allison) McNally for 61 years; loving father of James (Ellen) (the late Marge), Anne (Tom) Myers, Kathleen (Mike) White, Robert (fiancé Angela Drehobl), Patrick (Cindy), and Edward (Lisa); proud Pa to grandchildren Christine (Rich) Marron, Maricolleen McNally, Jaime (Ashley) Archer, Jessica (Randy) Rimkus, Nicholas (Stephanie), Michael (Jennifer) Myers, Lauren (Lance) Summers, Elizabeth (Joseph) Dietz, Christopher (Kara) and Timothy (Cassie) White, Michael (Blerta), Daniel, Kevin, Emily, Megan, Edward, Owen, and Anne McNally; and great-grandfather of many. A long life and a good life, he will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral Friday 9am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations to or Learning Ally appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020