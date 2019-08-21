Home

Edward J. Mills Obituary
Age 82. Beloved husband of 52 years to Diane (nee Opiela). Loving father of Edward (Carolyn), Gregory (Cari), and Jennifer (Daniel) Brander. Proud papa of Julia, Ethan, Ashley, and Eddie. Dear brother of Marion (Clyde) Kregger. Kind brother-in-law of Ken (Sharon) Opiela. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dedicated basketball coach for 30 years. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Foundation, 225 E. Chicago Ave., Box 4, Chicago, IL 60611 or , 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
