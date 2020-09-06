1/
Edward J. Mitchen
Edward J. "Ed" Mitchen, 82, of Chicago, passed away quietly at home on Friday, August 28th 2020. He is survived by his loving partner of 33 years, Gerald McLaughlin; sister Ruth L. (Mitchen) Flint; and was a cherished uncle to Deborah J. "Shannon" (Joe Mullane); James R. (Janet); Pamela A. (Joseph Goldberg); and Peter (Char) Flint; and great uncle to Jana, Janelle, Jaxson, and Jordan. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a memorial service will not be held. Donations may be made to PAWS Chicago, 773-935-7297, www.pawschicago.org.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
