Edward J. "Ed" Mitchen, 82, of Chicago, passed away quietly at home on Friday, August 28th 2020. He is survived by his loving partner of 33 years, Gerald McLaughlin; sister Ruth L. (Mitchen) Flint; and was a cherished uncle to Deborah J. "Shannon" (Joe Mullane); James R. (Janet); Pamela A. (Joseph Goldberg); and Peter (Char) Flint; and great uncle to Jana, Janelle, Jaxson, and Jordan. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a memorial service will not be held. Donations may be made to PAWS Chicago, 773-935-7297, www.pawschicago.org
.