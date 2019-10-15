Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Murphy, age 89, of Lombard. Beloved husband of Joan nee Remec. Loving father of Mary, Nancy, Patricia, Margaret "Peggy," and Victoria "Vicky." Preceded in death by 3 sisters. Fond uncle of 7. Many great nieces and nephews. Many friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 15th, from 3 – 8 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St, Lombard. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 16th, with 9:30 AM prayers from Brust Funeral Home to Sacred Heart Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment private at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, take a friend to breakfast in Ed's honor. Visit www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now