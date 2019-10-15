|
|
Edward J. Murphy, age 89, of Lombard. Beloved husband of Joan nee Remec. Loving father of Mary, Nancy, Patricia, Margaret "Peggy," and Victoria "Vicky." Preceded in death by 3 sisters. Fond uncle of 7. Many great nieces and nephews. Many friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 15th, from 3 – 8 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St, Lombard. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 16th, with 9:30 AM prayers from Brust Funeral Home to Sacred Heart Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment private at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, take a friend to breakfast in Ed's honor. Visit www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019