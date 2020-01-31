Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Edward Myscofski
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Edward J. Myscofski Obituary
Edward J. Myscofski, age 91. Beloved husband of Sophie (nee Nowak). Devoted father of Sandra Maddux, Diane (Quentin) Wickert and Richard (Joyce). Loving grandfather of 5, great grandfather of 12 and great great grandfather of 1. Longtime owner of Airport Remodeling. Visitation Tuesday 11 AM until time of service 1 PM at Palos Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Interment private. Please make donations to Operation Smile at www.operationsmile.org Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020
