Edward J. Myscofski, age 91. Beloved husband of Sophie (nee Nowak). Devoted father of Sandra Maddux, Diane (Quentin) Wickert and Richard (Joyce). Loving grandfather of 5, great grandfather of 12 and great great grandfather of 1. Longtime owner of Airport Remodeling. Visitation Tuesday 11 AM until time of service 1 PM at Palos Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Interment private. Please make donations to Operation Smile at www.operationsmile.org Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020