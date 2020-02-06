|
|
Edward J. O'Shaughnessy, 55, of Chicago, at rest February 1, 2020. Beloved son of Beatrice and the late Robert J. Loving brother of Ann, Daniel (Susan), Kara (Kevin) Prior, Michael (Lara), John, and the late Barbara Anne. Caring uncle to 18 nieces and nephews. Devoted friend to many. Visitation Friday 3 PM to 9 PM at Malec & Son Funeral Home 6000 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Chapel prayers Saturday 9 AM to St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church 1327 N. Noble Ave., Chicago for 10 AM Mass. Interment All Saints Catholic Cemetery, DesPlaines. In lieu of flowers Masses would be appreciated. Info. 773 774-4100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020