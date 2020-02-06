Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-4100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church
1327 N. Noble Ave.
View Map
Edward J. O'Shaughnessy Obituary
Edward J. O'Shaughnessy, 55, of Chicago, at rest February 1, 2020. Beloved son of Beatrice and the late Robert J. Loving brother of Ann, Daniel (Susan), Kara (Kevin) Prior, Michael (Lara), John, and the late Barbara Anne. Caring uncle to 18 nieces and nephews. Devoted friend to many. Visitation Friday 3 PM to 9 PM at Malec & Son Funeral Home 6000 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Chapel prayers Saturday 9 AM to St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church 1327 N. Noble Ave., Chicago for 10 AM Mass. Interment All Saints Catholic Cemetery, DesPlaines. In lieu of flowers Masses would be appreciated. Info. 773 774-4100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020
