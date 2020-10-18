1/2
Rev. Edward J. Reidy
Rev. Edward J. "Ned" Reidy, Age 83, of Bermuda Dunes, CA, formerly of Chicago, Born into Eternal Life on October 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late Edward W. and Kathryn T. Reidy. Loving brother of the late William E. Reidy (Barbara), P. Kevin Reidy (the late Margaret), and Robert E. Reidy (Marilyn McCabe). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Little Flower Grammar School, St. Ignatius College Prep., Loyola University, and Duke University. Ordained a priest in the Diocese of Joliet in 1962 and served in various parishes in DuPage County. Past member of the Holy Cross Order (C.S.C.) and served students on the campuses of St. Mary College and University of Notre Dame (Assistant Tennis Coach), Stonehill College (MA) and University of Portland (OR) (Campus and Residential Ministry). Directed over 100 multi-generational retreats in Garner Valley, CA. Founder of the Pathfinder Community of the Risen Christ which became St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Bermuda Dunes, CA. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial mass celebrating Fr. Ned's life will be scheduled at a later date. Private Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 78175 Avenue 42, Bermuda Dunes, CA 92203 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500, or heeneyfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
October 17, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
