Edward J. Smith, Ret Lt. C.F.D.; Beloved Husband of Della, nee Hynes; Loving Father of Edward (Roxann) Smith, Kevin (Melinda) Smith and Terry Smith; Proud Papa of Eddie, Clare, Declan, Delaney and Brody; Dear Brother of the late June (the late Ray) Trenner and the late Robert Smith; Fond Uncle to many nieces and nephews as well as dear cousin and friend to many; Preceded in death by his parents Edward J. Smith and Sarah A. Smith, nee McSwain; Visitation Wednesday, July 1, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 West 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Memorial Mass to be determined; Interment Private; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.