Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
(708) 447-2500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mater Christi Church
Edward J. Szot, age 93 of Oak Park, formerly of North Riverside. U.S. Army WWII Veteran. Beloved husband for 71 years of Stephanie S., nee Szejner, loving father of Eddie (Cynthia), Mary (Robert) Oplawski and Steven (Theresa), cherished grandfather of Sarah (Ryan) Boldt and Jacob Szot, dear brother of many brothers and sisters and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, August 2nd, 8:30am until time of prayers, 10:30am at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside to Mater Christi Church. Mass 11:00am. Services will conclude after Mass. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019
