Edward J. Tracz, 89, of Mundelein, formerly of Glenview and Northbrook, passed away November 19, 2020. Beloved husband for 60 years of Catherine Tracz nee Zaremba; loving father of Patty (Scott) Lewis, Michael (Lori) Tracz, Jeanne (Lester "Sonny") Kirking; adored Papa of Megan and Anne Lewis, Kevin and Jeremy Tracz, Emily and Michael Kirking; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Harriet Tracz nee Piotrowicz and his brothers, Matt (Blanche) and Raymond (Dolores) Tracz. Ed was a Veteran of the US Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict. He served for four years in the Air Police as a Staff Sgt. He was the proud former owner of the Park Ridge Dairy Queen for 30 years. Funeral Mass will be private due to COVID at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Glenview. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, masses preferred.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
