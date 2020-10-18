Edward J. Vander Veen age 60 of Orland Park passed away Monday October 12 th with family at his side. Beloved husband of the late Alice (nee Wlodarski) for over 31 years. Loving father of Rebecca (Matthew) Pearce and Matthew (Katie). Dearest son of the late Robert and Anna Vander Veen. Dear brother of Michael (Gerri). Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass of Christian burial Saturday October 24 th, 11:30 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church 143 rd and Highland Avenue Orland Park Illinois. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. The Palos Gaidas Funeral Home handling all arrangements. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com
(708) 974-4410
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.