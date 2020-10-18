1/
Edward J. Vander Veen
Edward J. Vander Veen age 60 of Orland Park passed away Monday October 12 th with family at his side. Beloved husband of the late Alice (nee Wlodarski) for over 31 years. Loving father of Rebecca (Matthew) Pearce and Matthew (Katie). Dearest son of the late Robert and Anna Vander Veen. Dear brother of Michael (Gerri). Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass of Christian burial Saturday October 24 th, 11:30 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church 143 rd and Highland Avenue Orland Park Illinois. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. The Palos Gaidas Funeral Home handling all arrangements. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974-4410



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Memories & Condolences

October 17, 2020
I had some great times with Eddie growing up with many great memories. My dearest condolences go out to all of you he will be in my prayers
Jim (Twitty) Conway
Friend
October 15, 2020
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
ED Lammel
Coworker
October 15, 2020
MY CONDOLENCES TO FAMILY. FRIENDS AND FELLOW FIREFIGHTERS THAT KNEW AND WORKED WITH EDDY
MAY HE REST IN PEACE

ED LAMMEL RET DIV CHIEF EPFD
ED LAMMEL
Coworker
October 15, 2020
On behalf of the Evergreen Park Fire Department please accept our deepest condolences on Ed's passing. He was a long time member of our department and is fondly remembered.
Ronald Kleinhaus
Coworker
October 15, 2020
I worked with Ed back in the days at Evergreen Park FD and again with him at Downers Grove FD. I always found Ed to have a huge heart and compassion for his fellow citizens. Overall just a really good person to be around. He’ll be missed.
Joe Conway
Friend
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
October 14, 2020
Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Bob Vander Veen, Laura Carpenter and Family
Laura Carpenter
Family
October 14, 2020
I am so sorry of the passing of my cousin. We only crossed paths a few times but knew you were a loving father and son. You will be missed by all and our prayers are with your family.
Bob VanderVeen
Family
October 14, 2020
We lost touch with each other but I never stopped thinking about you and your family Edward. The Vander Veen family was so close when we were young but we all went our different ways. Thanks for the great memories when we were kids. Say hi to everyone Edward and I hope to see you again cousin.
William Vander Veen
Family
