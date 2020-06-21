Edward J. Weiner, age 68. Beloved son of the late Lorraine Weiner nee Schlesinger and the late Albert Weiner. Loving father of Nicole (Fergus Gunter) Weiner, Shanna Weiner and Jordan (Margaret) Weiner. Proud grandfather of Isabella, Peyton and Bailey. Dear brother of Diane (Howard) Shachter and Dr. Martin (Flor) Weiner. Cherished companion of Nancy Kesselman. Former husband of Pam Weiner. To keep everyone safe and healthy all services and shiva are private. Memorials to Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015, www.bjbe.org would be appreciated. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.