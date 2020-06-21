Edward J. Weiner
Edward J. Weiner, age 68. Beloved son of the late Lorraine Weiner nee Schlesinger and the late Albert Weiner. Loving father of Nicole (Fergus Gunter) Weiner, Shanna Weiner and Jordan (Margaret) Weiner. Proud grandfather of Isabella, Peyton and Bailey. Dear brother of Diane (Howard) Shachter and Dr. Martin (Flor) Weiner. Cherished companion of Nancy Kesselman. Former husband of Pam Weiner. To keep everyone safe and healthy all services and shiva are private. Memorials to Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015, www.bjbe.org would be appreciated. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
June 20, 2020
We are so saddened by the death of Eddie and there are so many happy joyous memories we have, but my favorite...... We are having cocktails before going out to dinner with Eddie and our youngest daughter was working on her first grade workbook asking questions out loud Eddie of course was answering every question and Erin looked up and said we had the smartest friend in the whole world. Henceforth in our household Eddie was always known as the smartest man in the whole world. He will be missed Sending love and prayers to the family. Cynthia and Jerry Kosoglad
CYNTHIA KOSOGLAD
Friend
