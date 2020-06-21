We are so saddened by the death of Eddie and there are so many happy joyous memories we have, but my favorite...... We are having cocktails before going out to dinner with Eddie and our youngest daughter was working on her first grade workbook asking questions out loud Eddie of course was answering every question and Erin looked up and said we had the smartest friend in the whole world. Henceforth in our household Eddie was always known as the smartest man in the whole world. He will be missed Sending love and prayers to the family. Cynthia and Jerry Kosoglad

CYNTHIA KOSOGLAD

Friend