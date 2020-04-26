Home

Edward J. Wolff

Edward J. Wolff Obituary
Ed was born in Chicago and passed away on April 21, 2020 in Cary. He was 68.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 46 years, Christine; children, Scott (Elise Metzger) of Tampa, FL and Kristen (Earl) Past of Cary; grandchildren, Oliver and Lucy; mother, Mary Lou Wolff (Bill Briant); siblings, Christine, Susan, Patricia (Jose) Solis, Amy (Pablo) Torres, Joseph, Matthew (Elizabeth), and Elizabeth (Nicholas) Speziale. Ed was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth and his sister, Eileen. For a full obituary and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
