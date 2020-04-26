|
|
Ed was born in Chicago and passed away on April 21, 2020 in Cary. He was 68.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 46 years, Christine; children, Scott (Elise Metzger) of Tampa, FL and Kristen (Earl) Past of Cary; grandchildren, Oliver and Lucy; mother, Mary Lou Wolff (Bill Briant); siblings, Christine, Susan, Patricia (Jose) Solis, Amy (Pablo) Torres, Joseph, Matthew (Elizabeth), and Elizabeth (Nicholas) Speziale. Ed was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth and his sister, Eileen. For a full obituary and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020