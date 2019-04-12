|
Edward J. Wong Jr, age 76 of Chicago passed away on April 7, 2019 at the university of Chicago hospital. He was a partner with the law firm of Sachnoff, Schragger, Jones, Weaver and Rubenstein LTD. For over 26 years. Beloved husband of Marie Bijou, Loving Father of Michelle and Edward (Yuki), Proud grandfather of Mariama, Beloved brother of Jeneice (Harold), along with numerous relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church 5472 S. Kimbark Ave. 10:00am wake and 11:;30 Funeral Mass, Interment immediately following to St. Casimir Cemetery 4401 W. 111th Street. Arrangements entrusted to A.A. Rayner & Sons 318 E. 71st Street Chicago, Illinois
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019