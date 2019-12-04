Home

Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
(708) 839-8999
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
Prayer Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:15 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
EDWARD JAMES MIKEL, SR., 91, U.S. Navy Veteran, retired Fire Chief Forest View Fire Department, beloved husband of the late Florence (nee Kolnick); loving father of Richard (Gayle) and the late Edward, Jr. (Sandra) Mikel; dear grandfather of Amy (Justin), Danielle (Adam), Betsy (Jake), Ashley & Stephanie (fiancé Chris); dearest great grandfather of seven.Visitation Sunday, December 8, 2019, 1-4 p.m.; Prayer Service, 3:15 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Avenue, Willow Springs. Private Inurnment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. (708) 839.8999 www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019
