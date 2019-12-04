|
EDWARD JAMES MIKEL, SR., 91, U.S. Navy Veteran, retired Fire Chief Forest View Fire Department, beloved husband of the late Florence (nee Kolnick); loving father of Richard (Gayle) and the late Edward, Jr. (Sandra) Mikel; dear grandfather of Amy (Justin), Danielle (Adam), Betsy (Jake), Ashley & Stephanie (fiancé Chris); dearest great grandfather of seven.Visitation Sunday, December 8, 2019, 1-4 p.m.; Prayer Service, 3:15 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Avenue, Willow Springs. Private Inurnment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. (708) 839.8999 www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019