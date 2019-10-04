|
Edward Jaskowiak age 88; Beloved husband of 61 years to Valerie; Dearest Dad of Stephen (Kathleen), Catherine (Gregory) Huntley, Paul and the late Judith; Devoted Grandpa of Jake, Matthew, Alec, Haley and Jessica; Dear brother of Frank (Grace) and Marian (the late Andrew); Fond uncle of many. Licensed architect for sixty years. Family and friends will meet Saturday, October 5th, 10:30 am for a Lying in State until the Celebration of the Mass, 11:30 am at Saint Peter the Apostle Church 551 N. Rush Street, Itasca. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Organization For Autism Research would be appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019