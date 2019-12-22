|
Edward John Bock, 82, of Chicago, passed away from cancer on December 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to second-generation immigrants and loving parents, Edwin and Jean (née Schweda) Bock. He leaves behind his steadfast and loving wife of 49 years, Margie Anne (née Tincu); his proud children, Edward Jr., Dannette, and Heather; his son-in-law, William; his daughter-in-law, Myra Jean; and grandchildren Nicholas and Brandon. Edward was truly a humble and remarkable man. He possessed a sharp mind and wit, shrewd intelligence, charisma, boundless energy, and solid integrity. He was also defined by his compassion and true desire to help people in need. Edward graduated from the University of Chicago Executive Program and went on to become co-owner and CEO of Banner Service Corporation. Other notable business endeavors include Novecopter (chairman and CEO, Moscow), Novecon East Financial Eastern Investments (partner), and partnered in various well-known Chicago area restaurants. Edward was proud to be affiliated with numerous associations such as City Club of Chicago, Economic Club of Chicago, Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce, Steel Service Center Institute, and Daughters of Charity (Marillac). Edward devoted much of his time towards charity and truly believed in giving, both financially and with his time. Among the numerous notable foundations he served as a director include 100 Club of Chicago, Maryville Academy under Father John Smyth, the Rev. John Smyth Standing Tall Foundation, Zygmont P. Czararboski Foundation, Archdiocese of Chicago and Catholic Charities, and Chicago Abused Women. He also enjoyed his volunteer work at the Lincoln Park Zoo, St. Stanislaus Kostka Soup Kitchen, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Habitat For Humanity, and various thrift shops. He was loved by his family, well respected by the community, and will be greatly missed by many. Memorial service Friday, February 7, 2020, 11am, Immaculate Conception, 1431 N. North Park Avenue, Chicago, 60610. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to https://www.standingtallfoundation.org/. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019