Edward J. Buglio age 87 passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2019. Devoted husband of 57 years to Judith Buglio nee O'Brien. Loving father to Janet (Janyce) Buglio and grandfather to Sophia. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Rose Buglio. Preceded in death by siblings Gertrude, Frank, Jenny (John) Muscato, Ralph (Helen), Mary (Dennis) Connolly, Rose (James) La Susa, Lorrie (Milton) Rissley, James, Helen (John) Dergentis and Anthony Buglio; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services were private with interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019