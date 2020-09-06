I just read EJ’s obituary. I am very sorry to say I did not know him. He is a friend of a friend, who sent it out on Facebook, and because he was from East Longmeadow, where I raised my children, I read it. What a man! How I wished I even knew him for a short time. This is the most beautiful obituary I have ever read, and it brought tears to my eyes. To his family, I am so very sorry for your loss. The core of who he was from a young age, when he said to his father, he was ready to move on, says it all, you have such wonderful memories to hold on to. He was truly an inspiration to many, I am sure. A beautiful man! Tonight, I will remember him in my prayers. God bless you all.

Robin Fricchione

Friend