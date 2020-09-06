1/1
Edward Joseph Fleming IV
In what can only be described as a surprise because he was supposed to outlive all of us, Edward Joseph Fleming IV ("EJ") died unexpectedly on Monday, August 31, 2020 at his home in Somers, Connecticut. EJ was born on October 10, 1954 in South Bend, Indiana, to Edward and Mary (Premo). He was raised in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts with a love of the outdoors, an insatiable curiosity about the world around him, a knack for connecting with everyone in it, his dogs (Freckles I and II), and a wanderlust that never left him-telling his father at age eight that he was ready to leave home. He graduated from East Longmeadow High School where he was an ace tennis player, a record-setting ice cream cone salesman at Friendly's, an accomplished hitchhiker (making it to California and back, twice), and a highly recruited football player until a fight with his coach cut short an otherwise impressive career. One of the many examples of his healthy respect for authority known so well to those who knew him. After high school he packed his bags and enrolled at Fairfield University. A sometimes student, as he would say, his real joy was on the ice as a college hockey player, in the hills of Vermont where he spent his summers working, on the road following the Allman Brothers (spending at least one smoky afternoon with Dickey Betts himself), and coming home to see his girlfriend-a shy girl from Somers whom he met as he stepped off the bus back from California. Her name was Barbara (Hallam). She remembers with a smile the overalls he wore, and not being very impressed. They were married on June 3, 1978 at St. Mary's in Longmeadow. He received his master's degree in 1981 from the University of Notre Dame, a place whose significance for him is beyond description. The unofficial mayor of South Bend, where he seemed to know everyone and everything about them; the friend who asked how you were and really listened. He cared, insisted on being present with you, and would do anything for you. Every memory of the best in him seems rooted there-breakfast on Saturday mornings at the Morris Inn, pregame tailgates and his famous chili, lighting a candle beside him at the grotto. Some of his best stories were there-the house he shared with Mom, the heat of the Indiana summers, the winters teaching local kids to skate, closing down the library every weeknight, weekends behind the bar at Gippers, and meeting Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on their tour bus and, though the Boss was Dad's hero, making sure he got an autograph for his little brother Nick. After graduation he landed a job in Chicago, ultimately settling in the northwest suburb of Barrington for the next thirty years where he, with the love of his life Barb, raised their two sons and put their heart and soul into their daughter Abby. He was their coach ("So some other lunatic wasn't"), teacher, mentor, biggest fan, and bus driver. Everything he had he gave away-his time to The Special Olympics, his wine and memorabilia collections to the fundraisers he'd organize for local youth sports teams, the pet shelters, and the families he'd sponsor each year at Christmastime. And he still found time for men's league hockey every Sunday morning and a round of golf in the afternoon with his boys. After twenty years building a successful career in finance, he realized he needed to commit to his calling. He was prodigiously well-read, and a natural storyteller, so he spent the rest of his life writing-on Hollywood, New England history, and as a voice for those who were not heard. All told, he would publish eight books, with the manuscript for the ninth sitting on his desk now. In 2013 he, Barb, and Abby relocated to Connecticut, back home, closer to the waters that meant so much to him-Giant's Neck, Point O'Woods, and Round Hill, to name a few. He was happiest sitting on the patio in Somers looking over the valley's trees, holding court and telling stories of those he loved-whether Barb, his kids, his grandkids, and his friends too many to count. He is survived by his wife Barb; his daughter Abby; his sons Teddy and Colin; his daughter-in-law Annabelle; his grandkids Clara, EJ, Henry, and August; his father Ted; his brothers Tony and Nick; his sisters Susan and Mary; his cats Lucy, Fat Joe, and Agatha; and his Minnesota dog Arlo, who still looks out the window every morning for the fire engine red Cadillac to come back. EJ's visiting hours will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Forastiere Smith Funeral and Cremation, 220 North Main Street, East Longmeadow. His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday morning, September 7, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the local pet shelter, adopt a cat, call an old friend for no reason other than to ask how they're doing and really listen to them, try that new recipe, ignore some good advice, adopt another cat, learn something new about where you live, tell a good story or a bad joke, be a little more outspoken, take that golf trip you've been meaning to take, drive up the coast with the windows down and Thunder Road turned all the way up.

Life is still good, he'd say. He leaves it to us.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Forastiere-Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Service
SEP
7
Funeral
11:00 AM
Forastiere-Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Forastiere-Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Service
220 North Main Street
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
(413) 525-2800
Memories & Condolences

September 5, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
a loved one
September 5, 2020
I just read EJ’s obituary. I am very sorry to say I did not know him. He is a friend of a friend, who sent it out on Facebook, and because he was from East Longmeadow, where I raised my children, I read it. What a man! How I wished I even knew him for a short time. This is the most beautiful obituary I have ever read, and it brought tears to my eyes. To his family, I am so very sorry for your loss. The core of who he was from a young age, when he said to his father, he was ready to move on, says it all, you have such wonderful memories to hold on to. He was truly an inspiration to many, I am sure. A beautiful man! Tonight, I will remember him in my prayers. God bless you all.
Robin Fricchione
Friend
September 5, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Adrian Finkelstein
September 4, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
a loved one
September 4, 2020
Barb and EJ's loved ones....this was, by far, the most wonderful obituary I have ever read. As I read, I found myself laughing, nodding my head in agreement, shedding a tear, and learning some new things about my friend EJ. I feel blessed that he was a part of my life for these few short years...why didn't you come to work with us sooner Barb?! Through my sadness at this loss, I am joyful that you all have so many happy and unique memories of EJ .... I am sure that they will sustain you in the coming days, weeks, months, and onward. God bless you all, you will be in our prayers.
Sandra Sherry-Pitzer and Dave
Friend
September 4, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Deborah Stenard
September 4, 2020
Will miss him on Facebook where he stood out with his posts! Rest In Peace EJ!
Ray Hand
Friend
September 4, 2020
Dear Mr. Fleming and family - my thoughts and prayers on the passing of EJ. His obituary speaks of a life well lived, but just too short. As a Springsteen fan, a Notre Dame grad, a fan of staying at the Morris Inn with my family and the president of Longmeadow Country Club, my thoughts and prayers to all.

Patrick O'Shea, ND'84
Patrick O'Shea
September 4, 2020
Great cook! Very generous!
Madelyn St.Laurent
Friend
September 3, 2020
Dear Fleming Family: Thank you for that beautiful obituary of E.J. I know you are all heartbroken, as are we, for such a sudden and devastating loss. But the write up so perfectly captured the essence and vibrancy of E.J. that we are left with an overwhelming sense of hope that E.J. lives on in his stories, in his family, and in the memories we all have of that unique force of nature. The Tuohy family from Chicago sends our deepest sympathy and much love.
Patrice Tuohy
Friend
September 3, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Tony and all your large wonderful loving family.
Having a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather that filled all your hearts with such joy and happiness through the years, was a treasured gift from God. Everyone who ever knew EJ felt the same way.
Today the whole Dormin family says with love to EJ ,” Safe Home.”
Bill and Pat Dormin
Pat Dormin
Friend
September 3, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Fleming family at this time of loss I knew EJ in high school always had a great attitude he will be missed.
Christopher & Rose Mee
Classmate
September 3, 2020
The Fleming Family, I am shocked and saddened to hear of EJ's passing. I loved discussing politics with him on Facebook, even though we stand at opposite ends of political spectrum. I will keep all of your in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Dale Hunter MacDonald
September 3, 2020
Never met EJ but wish I did. Sounds like a heck of a guy. God rest his soul.
Mike Caney
Friend
September 3, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 3, 2020
Oh, how I'll miss him. Go Irish!
Jay Milender
Classmate
September 3, 2020
Just to say his name is to bring a smile to your face. The Rizzo family has only wonderful memories of EJ and his selfless giving of his time and talent. We pray that Barb and the Fleming Crew feel the Lord's arms cradling you as He/She carries you all through this tremendous sadness and loss. Always with love, Rizzo Family.
Mary Ellen Rizzo
Friend
