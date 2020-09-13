1/1
Edward Joseph Halle
Edward Joseph Halle, 79, of Lake Forest passed away Sept. 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Susan, daughter Beth Koob, her husband Michael and three cherished grandchildren, Miles, Ryan, and Vivienne. He is also survived by his loving sisters Marilyn and Geraldine (Ron) and many nieces and nephews. He attended Loyola Academy, Loyola University, and Loyola Law School and followed with a career in investments. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thurs., Sept. 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Mary, Lake Forest. All guests must register through the funeral home website. Private interment at All Saints Cemetery. Info – Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Lake County.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mary
Funeral services provided by
Reuland & Turnbough
1407 N. Western Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-9649
September 12, 2020
We love you and miss you Pa!
Michael
Family
