1/2
Edward Joseph Hendricks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Joseph Hendricks, 92 of Arlington Heights, beloved husband of the late Rita A.; loving father of Mickie, Debbie (Beverly Furtado), Eddie (Cindy) Jr., Mike (Joe Della Monica), Tom (Laura), and Rita (Greg) Kokotis; loved grandfather of Brian (Jackie), Caitlin, Kevin, Timothy, Michael, Matthew (Francesca), Danny Hendricks, Jennifer, Kimberly, and Ryan Kokotis and great grandfather of Reece Jo and Brooks Edward Hendricks; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Sunday at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd. 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Hts. Prayers 10:15, am, Monday from the Funeral Home proceeding to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 South Mitchell Avenue, Arlington Heights, for 11:00 am Funeral Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions to JourneyCare Foundation 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL, 60025, Lutheran Life Communities foundation 800 W. Oakton, Arlington Heights, IL, 60004, American Heart Assn. 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL, 60674, American Kidney Fund 11921 Rockville Pike Suite 300, Rockville, MD, 20852 appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Prayer Service
10:15 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved