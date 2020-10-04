Edward Joseph Hendricks, 92 of Arlington Heights, beloved husband of the late Rita A.; loving father of Mickie, Debbie (Beverly Furtado), Eddie (Cindy) Jr., Mike (Joe Della Monica), Tom (Laura), and Rita (Greg) Kokotis; loved grandfather of Brian (Jackie), Caitlin, Kevin, Timothy, Michael, Matthew (Francesca), Danny Hendricks, Jennifer, Kimberly, and Ryan Kokotis and great grandfather of Reece Jo and Brooks Edward Hendricks; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Sunday at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd. 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Hts. Prayers 10:15, am, Monday from the Funeral Home proceeding to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 South Mitchell Avenue, Arlington Heights, for 11:00 am Funeral Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions to JourneyCare Foundation 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL, 60025, Lutheran Life Communities foundation 800 W. Oakton, Arlington Heights, IL, 60004, American Heart Assn.
3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL, 60674, American Kidney Fund 11921 Rockville Pike Suite 300, Rockville, MD, 20852 appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or (847) 253-0168.