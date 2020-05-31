Edward Joseph Kelly
Edward Joseph Kelly, 95, beloved husband of the late Laurette (Howe) Kelly for more than 70 years, died peacefully on May 28, 2020. He is the loving father of the Honorable Mary Elizabeth (Dr. Michael Keefe), Edward Jr. (Kristin Johnson), Sarah, Mark, Matthew, the late Sean (Laura Mani), Amy (Janna Lombardo) and Michael (Jenny Hansen), proud grandfather Shannon, Caitlin, the late Matthew Jr., Veronica, Amy Lynn, Dustin, Michelle, Keaton, Danton Jo, the late Redmond, Brendan, and Deirdre, great grandfather of Korey, Shane, Daisy, Vada and Waylon. The dear son of the late John "J. Frank" and Sarah (Brogan) Kelly, bother of the late John "Bud" (the late Mary) Kelly, Jr., the late Rev. William Kelly, S.J., the late Eugene "Gene" (Mary Ellen) Kelly, the late Barbara Kelly and Maureen (the late Jeremiah) Bransfield, he is the fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ed was a long-time resident of Glen Ellyn, a parishioner of St. Petronille Catholic Church, and most recently living in St. Cloud, Florida. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and was a member of the Greatest Generation. Ed enjoyed being a member of the board of directors for his condominium association until his final days, and together with his late wife Laurette, he was a volunteer for various non-profit and religious organizations devoted to those less fortunate. He was known for his great sense of humor, his love of the Links, and being a true legend of the West Side of Chicago, with an incredible memory for its rich Irish history and people. Ed will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in St. Cloud, FL, and memorial service will be held at a later date in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in Ed's memory may be made to: Wheaton Franciscan Sisters, 26 W. 171 Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL 60187


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 29, 2020
I have know Ed for about ten years through the HOA he was the president of. He was one of the kindest gentlemen I have ever known and I personally miss him so much. To his beloved family I send comforting prayers.
Sandy Koffinas
Friend
