Reverend Edward Joseph McKenna, Chicago Archdiocisen priest, passed away on April 11, 2019 in the Holy Family Villa. He was 79. He was ordained in June , 1965 at St Mary of the Lake Seminary. He served as assistant pastor in many Chicago parishes.Father McKenna was preceded in death by his parents Edward J. McKenna and Mary K. (Carr) McKenna, sister, Marianne (McKenna) Vilt and her husband Gerald Vilt, and brother James P. McKenna He is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary S. (Otto) McKenna, niece and nephews Devin (McKenna) Javidi, James C. and Michael E McKenna; a grandniece, grandnephews and cousins, the McCaughey family.In addition to his duties as a Catholic priest, Fr. McKenna was an accomplished musician and composer. His first opera, "The Magic Cup" was performed in Chicago. Father McKenna also created the McKenna Ensemble that performed in the Midwest. He was a renown violinist who studied at the University of Chicago.A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 13 at 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview IL. Internment Private. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 27, 2019