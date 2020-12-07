1/1
Edward Joseph O'Brien
Edward Joseph O'Brien, 49, died suddenly on December 3, 2020. Born April 26, 1971 in Joliet, Illinois to John and Rosie O'Brien, Ed was the youngest of six siblings: John (Reveneal) O'Brien, Bridget O'Brien, Margaret Glasch (Keith), Catherine O'Brien and Monica O'Brien. Ed attended St. Ray's Elementary School and then Joliet Catholic High School, where he played basketball and football. After graduating from high school, he attended University of Missouri and then DePaul University. He worked in construction, property management and real estate throughout his career and loved to build things and help people. He was a talented woodworker, a beloved contractor and had the gift of gab. People knew they could call him for any job – nothing was too big or too small. As everyone always says, "Thank God for Ed." Ed met his wife, Dr. Therese Plunkett, in 2003 at Joe's on Weed Street, and they married in 2005 at Old St. Patrick's Cathedral. He was her rock, and he was proud of her many accomplishments. Their shared pride and joy are their two daughters Gabby (14) and Madeline (11). Ed loved being a part of the girls' athletic teams, Irish dance and school events. Friends will always remember Ed as a deeply devoted Dad and fondly recall him in his pick-up truck with the car seats at the girls' schools, first Cardinal Bernardin and later Immaculate Conception St. Joseph. A friend to everyone he met, Ed loved to play golf and poker and to commiserate about his beloved Bears. He was a loyal, good and decent man and will be missed dearly by those who knew him. Visitation Wednesday from 4-8 PM at St. Joseph Church, 1107 N. Orleans St., Chicago. Social distancing practices will be in place and masks are required. Please pay your respects quickly to keep the line moving. Funeral Thursday, Mass at 1:30 PM, with limited capacity and with streaming. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe has been set up in Ed O'Brien's name for his daughter's education. They made him so proud. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
December 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ed’s passing ,our sincere condolences to Theresa gabby and Madeline
Colette kent
Acquaintance
December 6, 2020
We have known Eddie (He will always be "Eddie" to us.) since he was in kindergarten at St. Ray's with our son, Tom. He was a member of a close circle of friends that still exists today. He was there for us when we lost Tom in February of 2018. We will never forget that. He loved his family and was so proud of them. We enjoyed keeping up with the girls' accomplishments that he would post on FB. We are so very sorry for your loss.
Tom and Kathy Whitgrove
Friend
