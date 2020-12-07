We have known Eddie (He will always be "Eddie" to us.) since he was in kindergarten at St. Ray's with our son, Tom. He was a member of a close circle of friends that still exists today. He was there for us when we lost Tom in February of 2018. We will never forget that. He loved his family and was so proud of them. We enjoyed keeping up with the girls' accomplishments that he would post on FB. We are so very sorry for your loss.

Tom and Kathy Whitgrove

Friend