Edward Keith, "Ed" Banker, 93, passed away on September 19th. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Rickie, and daughter Judy (Jerry) Castellini of Winnetka; as well as four grandchildren Jenny (James) McNitt, Tim (Ellen) Castellini, and Julie and Matt Castellini. Ed has four wonderful great-grandchildren: Lucy, Maddie, Clare and Danny. He joins his son John and sister Phillis in heaven. Ed was born in Columbus Indiana, where he attended Columbus High School, graduating in 1942. He enrolled in Purdue University that year, but left in 1943 to enlist in the Army Air Corp. Ed served his country until the end of hostilities in 1945. Upon his return, Ed enrolled at DePauw University where he earned a degree in Mathematics in 1948. After graduation, Ed enrolled in Northwestern's Kellogg School of Business, where he graduated in 1950 with an MBA. That summer, Ed began his lifelong career on LaSalle Street with the Harris Bank. Across the street, he met the love of his life and fellow Northwestern grad, Rickie Barnes, who was working at the Northern Trust. They married in 1953 and in 1955 Ed and Rickie moved to Winnetka and started their family. They raised John and Judy in Winnetka for 10 years, when Ed's small-town roots pulled him to the far western suburbs. In 1966 the Bankers moved to Geneva, Illinois, where Ed spent the next 45 years as a civic and church leader. From serving as a member of the Vestry of St Mark's Episcopal Church to the Board of Delnor Hospital, Ed gave his time and wisdom in various roles throughout the area. His love of people and easy-going nature earned him the presidency of both Geneva Golf and Dunham Woods Riding Clubs. Ed left an enduring contribution on the Fox Valley. Ed's career in banking was equally impactful. By the mid-'60's, Ed's success as a commercial banker led the Harris to assign him the responsibility of developing an international presence. Considered the 'ultimate gentleman banker' by his colleagues, the bank leaned on his reputation to build out its global network. He accomplished this by 1979, when he was asked to take over the bank's growing oil and gas lending division. Under his guidance, Ed successfully avoided the effects of the industry's sudden collapse, emboldening the Harris' reputation in the industry. These successes earned him a critical role in the negotiations for and merger with the Bank of Montreal. Ed retired from the bank in 1988. Ed did not go quietly into retirement. He served in a variety of volunteer roles, from the Trustee Board of Northwestern University, President of Northwestern's John Evans Club, President of the Chicago Metropolitan Planning Council, the Chicago Plan Commission as well as the DePauw Alumni Board. These contributions to the community, and countless others, transcended his professional accomplishments. He devoted himself to organizations and people of need out of a passion for helping others and the belief that by setting these examples, others would follow. His humility and generosity were exceeded only by his warmth and humor. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday November 23rd at St Mark's Episcopal Church, 320 Franklin Street, in Geneva, Illinois, followed by a reception at Dunham Woods Riding Club, Wayne, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hadley Institute for Blind and Visually Impaired, 700 Elm Street, Winnetka, IL, 60093 or www.hadley.edu . Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 2019