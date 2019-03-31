|
Edward K. Rydwelski, age 86, Veteran Korea War, Army. Loving husband of the late Margaret A. nee Krause. Beloved father of Carol A. (Laurence, Sr.) Barajaz and the late Edward K. (Jennifer). Cherished grandfather of Lisa (Michael), Laurence, Jr. (Elizabeth), Luke, Laura, Charlie, and Henry. Dear great-grandfather of Avery and Mackenzie. Son of the late Bruno and Mary Rydwelski. Brother of the late Marie Rydwelski. Lying-in-state Wednesday, April 3rd 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 5259 S. Major, Chicago. Visitation Tuesday 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave (2 Blks West of Central Ave at Major), Chicago. Interment Concordia Cemetery Info. 773?767?9788. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019