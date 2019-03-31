Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-9788
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Rydwelski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward K. Rydwelski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward K. Rydwelski Obituary
Edward K. Rydwelski, age 86, Veteran Korea War, Army. Loving husband of the late Margaret A. nee Krause. Beloved father of Carol A. (Laurence, Sr.) Barajaz and the late Edward K. (Jennifer). Cherished grandfather of Lisa (Michael), Laurence, Jr. (Elizabeth), Luke, Laura, Charlie, and Henry. Dear great-grandfather of Avery and Mackenzie. Son of the late Bruno and Mary Rydwelski. Brother of the late Marie Rydwelski. Lying-in-state Wednesday, April 3rd 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 5259 S. Major, Chicago. Visitation Tuesday 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave (2 Blks West of Central Ave at Major), Chicago. Interment Concordia Cemetery Info. 773?767?9788. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now