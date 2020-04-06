|
Edward "Eddie" Kaplan, age 85, owner of K & K Abrasives, Chicago, was founded by his father Harry and brother Carl in 1948. K & K Abrasives is a leading manufacturer of superior quality abrasive products. Beloved husband for 47 years of the late Bella "Barbara" Kaplan, nee Shooster; loving father of Dylan Steve Jordan; adored grampa of Lauren Rose Spelman Jordan; devoted son of the late Harry and the late Anna Kaplan; cherished brother of the late Carl Kaplan; treasured uncle, friend, and colleague to many. Due to the pandemic virus and our concern for our extended family and friends, the Tuesday graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed at 12 Noon CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com, then go to LIVE STREAM on the menu bar. Contributions to the , 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated. For assistance with the live stream before or during the service, please contact The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 6, 2020