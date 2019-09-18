|
Edward Karda, 66, beloved husband for 44 years to Donna (nee Mrazek); loving father of Michael Karda, Mary Karda, and Catherine Karda; dear brother of William (Patricia) Karda, Teresa (Michael) Petty, and Thomas Karda, the late Henry, Joseph and Walter; extra special brother-in-law to Margaret (Tony) Perry and Lori Magnifico; and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, September 19, from 4 to 9 PM. Funeral Prayers Friday, 9:15 AM at The Elms Funeral Home, 7600 West Grand Ave. (North on 76th Ave.) Elmwood Park. Procession to St. William Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Gift of Hope in Ed's memory. For info, 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019