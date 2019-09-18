Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
For more information about
Edward Karda
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Karda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Karda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Karda Obituary
Edward Karda, 66, beloved husband for 44 years to Donna (nee Mrazek); loving father of Michael Karda, Mary Karda, and Catherine Karda; dear brother of William (Patricia) Karda, Teresa (Michael) Petty, and Thomas Karda, the late Henry, Joseph and Walter; extra special brother-in-law to Margaret (Tony) Perry and Lori Magnifico; and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, September 19, from 4 to 9 PM. Funeral Prayers Friday, 9:15 AM at The Elms Funeral Home, 7600 West Grand Ave. (North on 76th Ave.) Elmwood Park. Procession to St. William Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Gift of Hope in Ed's memory. For info, 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now