|
|
Edward Konefes,100, of Wauconda, Illinois, passed away on November 7, 2019 at home. Born July 26, 1919, in Caledonia, Mississippi, the son of John Henry and Emma (Beck) Konefes, he grew up in Chicago, then moved to the northwest suburbs, settling in Wauconda in 1967. A gifted mechanic, Edward worked for many years at Palwaukee Airport. Aviation was his love. He also had a lifelong interest in building and flying award-winning free-flight models. He is survived by his beloved sister, Rita Maas, of Zion, IL; cherished nieces and nephews, Dawn Jones, Diane (David) Mahachek, John and Jim Konefes, David (Marilyn Harper) Johnson, Henry (Karen) Scheffner, and Ted Johnson; many great and great-great nieces and nephews, and very special neighbors and lifelong friends. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Joseph Konefes, and his sisters Martha Guenther and Louise Johnson. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., November 16. 2019, at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 348 W. Mill St., Wauconda, IL 60084 (847-526-2400). In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Academy of Model Aeronautics, Muncie, IN amafoundation.modelaircraft.org. Sign the guest book at:
www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019