Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Guardian of Angels Parish (St. Louise de Marillac Church)
1144 Harrison Ave
La Grange Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Guardian of Angels Parish (St. Louise de Marillac Church)
1144 Harrison Ave
La Grange Park, IL
Edward Kotapish, Jr., age 67, of LaGrange Park. Beloved husband of Bonny Kotapish, nee Anderson; fond father of Carolyn (Jim) Adkins, Kathryn (Brent) Weatherwax and Lauryn Kotapish; devoted grandfather of Kylie, William, Luke Weatherwax. Visitation Sunday November 17, 2019, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday, November 18, 2019, 9 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Monday 9:30 A.M. to Holy Guardian of Angels Parish, LaGrange Park (St. Louise de Marillac Church), Mass 10 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Memorials Appreciated to St. Louise de Marillac Church, 1144 Harrison Ave, La Grange Park, IL 60526, or Brookfield Zoo, 8400 W 31st St, Brookfield, IL 60513 or the National Parks Conservation Association, 777 6th Street, NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 2000. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
