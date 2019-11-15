|
Edward Kotapish, Jr., age 67, of LaGrange Park. Beloved husband of Bonny Kotapish, nee Anderson; fond father of Carolyn (Jim) Adkins, Kathryn (Brent) Weatherwax and Lauryn Kotapish; devoted grandfather of Kylie, William, Luke Weatherwax. Visitation Sunday November 17, 2019, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday, November 18, 2019, 9 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Monday 9:30 A.M. to Holy Guardian of Angels Parish, LaGrange Park (St. Louise de Marillac Church), Mass 10 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Memorials Appreciated to St. Louise de Marillac Church, 1144 Harrison Ave, La Grange Park, IL 60526, or Brookfield Zoo, 8400 W 31st St, Brookfield, IL 60513 or the National Parks Conservation Association, 777 6th Street, NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 2000. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 15, 2019