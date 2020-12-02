Edward Krcmaric, age 91, Air Force Veteran, was called home peacefully by our Lord November 28, 2020, beloved husband of 63 years to Arlene (nee Muhr); loving father of Mark (Charlotte) Krcmaric and Diane (Paul) Myrda; devoted grandfather of Ryan (Brittni) Myrda and Amy Myrda; cherished brother of Charles (the late Mary), Irene (the late Joe Jurich and the late Charles Batchelor), Matthew (the late Norma), the late George (Vicki), Peter (Winnie), Sister Mary Angela O.S.F., Robert (Helen), Helen (Donald) Wass, John and Richard Krcmaric; dearest brother in law of Betty Krcmaric, Judy Krcmaric and Marlene (the late George) Muhr; fond uncle of many. Visitation Wednesday 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral Thursday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Mary Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Due to COVID-19 Interment Private. Edward was a devoted Catholic, die hard Chicago Cubs fan, avid bowler, enjoyed horse racing, fishing and casinos, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to St. Mary Capital Campaign Fund, 19515 115th Ave. Mokena, IL 60448, https://www.osvonlinegiving.com/606
. Due to the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to 10 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required. The coffee lounge is not available for use, so please refrain from bringing food into the funeral home. Funeral Info (708) 532-3100.