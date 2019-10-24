|
Edward L. Balicki Jr., 85, of Chicago, passed away October 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Gloria (née Wysocki). Loving father of David, Christine, Linda and Diane Balicki. Grandpa of William (Tabitha) Cellak and great-grandfather of Makayla. Dear brother of Dorothy (the late Adam "Joe") Skrok, Robert (Dolores,) and the late Ronald (Sylvia) and Donald Balicki. Fond uncle to many. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, October 26th 2019 from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm at Fullerton Funeral Home, 5735 W. Fullerton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639. Inurnment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019