Fullerton Funeral Home
5735 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
(773) 237-6400
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home
5735 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home
5735 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
Edward L. Balicki Jr. Obituary
Edward L. Balicki Jr., 85, of Chicago, passed away October 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Gloria (née Wysocki). Loving father of David, Christine, Linda and Diane Balicki. Grandpa of William (Tabitha) Cellak and great-grandfather of Makayla. Dear brother of Dorothy (the late Adam "Joe") Skrok, Robert (Dolores,) and the late Ronald (Sylvia) and Donald Balicki. Fond uncle to many. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, October 26th 2019 from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm at Fullerton Funeral Home, 5735 W. Fullerton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639. Inurnment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
