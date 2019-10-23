Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Daugherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward L. Daugherty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward L. Daugherty Obituary
Edward L. Daugherty, age 85, of Chicago. Loving husband of Joan, nee Combiths. Beloved father of Daniel (Molly) Daugherty, Bridget (Michael) Sawchuk, and Colin (Rachel) Daugherty. Dear grandfather of Connor, Shannon, Caley, Emma, Liam, Fiona, and Siobhan. Devoted brother of Carol (the late Mathew) Boemmel and the late Robert (Diane) Daugherty. Brother-in-law of Wallace (Elizabeth) Combiths and the late Carole Mallers. Uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Ed was a proud graduate of St. Ignatius College Prep, John Carroll University, and DePaul University Law School. He was a corporate Council for Edward Hines Lumber Company for 37 years, and will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral services 9:30 AM, Saturday, October 26, 2019, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago, IL, to St. Margaret Mary for a Mass at 10 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's name may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. Visitation Friday 3 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. Info 773-736-3833
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now