Edward L. Daugherty, age 85, of Chicago. Loving husband of Joan, nee Combiths. Beloved father of Daniel (Molly) Daugherty, Bridget (Michael) Sawchuk, and Colin (Rachel) Daugherty. Dear grandfather of Connor, Shannon, Caley, Emma, Liam, Fiona, and Siobhan. Devoted brother of Carol (the late Mathew) Boemmel and the late Robert (Diane) Daugherty. Brother-in-law of Wallace (Elizabeth) Combiths and the late Carole Mallers. Uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Ed was a proud graduate of St. Ignatius College Prep, John Carroll University, and DePaul University Law School. He was a corporate Council for Edward Hines Lumber Company for 37 years, and will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral services 9:30 AM, Saturday, October 26, 2019, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago, IL, to St. Margaret Mary for a Mass at 10 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's name may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. Visitation Friday 3 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. Info 773-736-3833
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019