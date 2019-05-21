Edward Lane Foote, 91, of Aurora, Illinois, peacefully passed away on May 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. Edward was born to Raymond and Arvilla (Atherton) Foote on November 6, 1928 in Ottawa, Illinois. He was a graduate of West Aurora High School, Harvard College and Harvard Law School.Edward was devoted to his family. He married Helen (McDonald) in 1952. He leaves behind his wife Helen, his three children Robert Foote, Cathleen Potter and Elizabeth Eastwood, and five grandchildren Jessica Foote, Andrew Potter, Grace Potter, Edward Eastwood and John Eastwood. He also leaves his brother and sister-in-law, William and Marilyn Foote, and his sister Marge Medgyesi as well as many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Arvilla Foote, his brother Raymond Foote, Jr. his great nephew Aaron Foote and his son-in-law Peter Eastwood.Edward was devoted to his law firm, Winston & Strawn, where he practiced law for over 60 years. He joined Winston & Strawn in 1955 as its 12th lawyer and fathered the firm to the international powerhouse it is today.Edward was a true artist in the courtroom. "The best lawyer in America" as stated by noted author Scott Turow. David Boies, Layn Phillips, Dan Webb, and Terry Grim all viewed him as a mentor.Edward argued three cases before the United States Supreme Court and was a member of the American College of Trial Lawyers, The International Academy of Trial Lawyers, and the Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. He was a faculty member of the National Institute for Trial advocacy, the Advanced Institute for Trial Advocacy, and the Illinois Institute for continuing Legal Education. In 2016 Edward taught a course at Loyola School of Law on trial advocacy, cross-examination and closing arguments.Besides practicing law, Edward's life included time as a factory worker, a farmer, a professional baseball player, a teacher, and a Marine. Edward will live on in the memory of anyone lucky enough to be graced with his tremendous presence.Visitation will be held on Thursday May 23 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr, Sugar Grove, IL For further information, please call 630-466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary