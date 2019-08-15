|
Edward L. Klima, beloved husband of Patricia Klima; loving father of Johanna (Jeff) Eder and Dr. Matthew (Sonya) Klima; cherished grandfather of Nate, Ben and Chris Eder, Bella and Duke Klima; dear brother of Richard (Kay) Klima, and brother-in-law of Joan (John) Jung, Susan (Phil) Schneider, and Clem (Colleen) Risk; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17th from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, Sciaraffa Funeral Directors, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the and Brookfield Zoo. For information call (773) 889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019