Edward L. "Kuba" Rafa Obituary
Edward L. "Kuba" Rafa, Veteran US Army, Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Joan, nee Riordan. Dear father of Mary Jo (the late Darryl) Schroeder, Edward J. (Soccoro), Jennifer (Dan) Doyle, John and the late Eileen "Sophie" Rafa. Loving grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 3. Dear brother of Jenny Rafa and the late Lil, Helen, Frank, Stanley and Joe. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 9:00 a.m. at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave until time of prayers 10:30 a.m. Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Christina Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
