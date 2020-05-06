Edward L. Struble
Edward L. Struble, 98 of Palatine passed away May 3, 2020. He was born in Chicago August 21, 1921 to George and Mary Struble. Loving husband and best friend of wife Patricia (Segeler) for 55 years. Loving father of Susan Priebe (Michael) and poppa of Kara Quade (Alex) and Lauren Priebe.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother George.

Edward worked for 50 years as the head of the margins department for three brokerage firms in Chicago. He enjoyed his model trains and old time radio.

Private interment will will be at Bohemian National Cemetery. No flowers. Arrangements are entrusted to Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine. (847) 358-7411.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Bohemian National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
