Edward Ladislaus Chainski, Jr., aged 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Evanston with his wife, Mary Jane, by his side on October 2, 2020. He is survived by Mary Jane along with his sister Vicki Verity (Jon); sister-in-law Mickey Chainski (the late Bob); stepchildren Geoffrey Oltmans (Tara Mark) and Elizabeth Ananat (Ryan); grandchildren Harry, Marlowe, and Sammy; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, godchildren, and great-godchildren, both official and not. Ed bestowed on each person who entered his large circle of loved ones unique and generous nicknames that stand as his most treasured bequests.
Ed was born in Chicago on Christmas Day, 1932, to Margaret and Edward Sr. and never moved away from his beloved hometown except for his two years of Army service. He was a proud alum of the Canterbury School, Yale University and the Northwestern School of Law. After retiring from IBM in 1991, he volunteered for 23 years as a math tutor in Evanston public schools. Ed loved baseball and was featured in the Chicago Tribune for his epic journey with best friend Steve Mullins to 100 minor league ballparks, completed last year. A lifelong White Sox fan, he attended the 1933 All-Star Game at Comiskey Park as a six-month-old, and this season his picture was in the stands at Guaranteed Rate Field, virtually cheering for his cherished "Ox."
Donations may be made in Ed's name to the Evanston Community Foundation (evanstonforever.org/giving/give-now
). A service in celebration of Ed's life will be held on a future date when we can all safely be together.