Edward M. Berg
Edward M. Berg, 73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children. His family was most important to him, followed closely by his love of sports, particularly baseball and the Cubbies. Ed was a dedicated grandfather who cherished the time spent with his grandson, whether playing catch, discussing sports or watching WWII documentaries. Each spring, he enjoyed planting his vegetable garden and sharing his bounty with family and friends. He took pride in maintaining the landscaping of his home, especially his perfectly manicured lawn. Ed was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Edward O. and Lorraine A. Berg, and brother-in-law, Thomas Lopatkiewicz. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Linda (nee Rigoni); his children, Melissa (Scott) Baines and Brian Berg; his grandson, Nathaniel Baines; his siblings, Barbara (Roman) Cirignani, Robert (Judith) Berg ad Christine Lopatkiewicz (nee Berg); his sister-in-law, Joanne Van Dinther (nee Rigoni); and his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or JourneyCare Hospice. Sign the online Guest Book at www.friedrichsfh.com/ Funeral information (847) 255-7800


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
