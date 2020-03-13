Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Cletus Church
LaGrange, IL
View Map

Edward M. Hefler

Edward M. Hefler Obituary
Edward M. Hefler, age 68, of Countryside; loving brother of Marie F. & Martha L. Hefler; predeceased by beloved parents, Edward R. & Ida M.; dear brother of the late Elizabeth M.; fond nephew of many aunts & uncles, and cousin to many; good friend to his fellow bowlers & softball players, and to many others. Was a Plumber with the Local 130 for 40 years. Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will gather for prayers at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, March 16, from the funeral home to St. Cletus Church, LaGrange for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the National Wildlife Federation (https://support.nwf.org/page/9384/donate/1?ea.tracking.id=WEB_STK) are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2020
