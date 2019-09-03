Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Edward M. Kane

Edward M. Kane Obituary
Edward M. Kane - Retired Sgt. C.P.D. -beloved husband of the late Maureen (nee Burke); loving father of Michael (Cook County Sheriff's Police Dept) (Rose) (Cook County Sheriff's Dept), Sean (Kerry), Patrick and Maureen (Chris) Merkel; proud and cherished grandfather of Sean and Pearse Kane and Meghan and John Merkel; fond brother of Thomas, Martin (Cheri) Kane and Mary (David) McAuslan; loving uncle of many. Visitation Friday 2-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 10:30 a.m. followed by 11 a.m. Mass at St. Viator Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation 1407 W. Washington Blvd (312) 499-8899 would be appreciated. Cooney info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 3, 2019
