|
|
Edward M. Malina, 86 of Riverside, beloved husband of Valda; devoted father of Steven and Vincent (Samantha); dearest grandfather of Olivia N. and Nicholas J.; fond brother of Anne Johnson and the late Joseph, Walter, Stephanie Glen and Mary Anne Kozwinski; fond uncle and great uncle of many. Visitation on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2 to 8:00 p.m. and Monday, 9:00 a.m. till time of services at 9:45 a.m. at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside going to St. Mary Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment and Military Honors at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral info 708-447-2261 or www.moravecek.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020