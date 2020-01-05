Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
708-447-2261
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:45 AM
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD MALINA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD M. MALINA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD M. MALINA Obituary
Edward M. Malina, 86 of Riverside, beloved husband of Valda; devoted father of Steven and Vincent (Samantha); dearest grandfather of Olivia N. and Nicholas J.; fond brother of Anne Johnson and the late Joseph, Walter, Stephanie Glen and Mary Anne Kozwinski; fond uncle and great uncle of many. Visitation on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2 to 8:00 p.m. and Monday, 9:00 a.m. till time of services at 9:45 a.m. at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside going to St. Mary Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment and Military Honors at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral info 708-447-2261 or www.moravecek.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -