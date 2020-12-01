Edward Mark Mitchell, beloved husband of the late Myrna Mitchell nee Greenstein for 57 years. Loving father of Bradley (Karen) Mitchell and Ellyn (Layne) Pollard. Proud Poppa of his "Dream Team" of Stefanie Mitchell, Nikki Mitchell, Ashley (Justin) Gannon, Brooke (Matthew) Dershowitz, Elana, Becca and Jordana Pollard. Adored great-grandfather of Mason, Madison, Erika and Jonah. Fond brother of Alan Mitchell. Private graveside services Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 3 PM. Watch live or after the service at www.mitzvahfunerals.com
. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, Alzheimer's Association
or your preferred charity would be appreciated. Arrangement by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com