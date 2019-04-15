Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Edward M. Wasylik

Edward M. Wasylik WWII, Army Airforce Veteran devoted son of the late Andrew and Mary (nee Tyrpin); beloved husband of 71 ½ years to Dolores E. (nee Lewandowski); loving father of Susan Wasylik and Kenneth (Dolores) Wasylik; dearest grandfather of Amanda (Alex) Eckhardt, Luke Wasylik, Gwynivere Martin and Leah Wasylik; fond brother of the late Stephanie Narko and Matt Narko; dear uncle of Medard (Mary) Narko; cherished brother-in-law of Donald (the late Kay) Lewandowski, Diane Lewandowski and the late Raymond Lewandowski; Ed was a past President of Prestwick Country Club in Frankfort Il. Visitation Monday 3-8 P.M. Funeral Tuesday 10:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il, 60487 to St. Anthony Church Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment Private Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2019
